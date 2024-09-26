Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.04 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.
Jabil Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of JBL opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Jabil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Jabil
In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Jabil Company Profile
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
