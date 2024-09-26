Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 3,500 Shares

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,829,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,908,497.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $75,325.00.
  • On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.
  • On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.
  • On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00.
  • On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $124,845.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $291.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.