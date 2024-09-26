Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 1,712 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $56,341.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,169,273 shares in the company, valued at $334,670,774.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 15,552 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $514,460.16.

On Friday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 7,957 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $266,957.35.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 11,798 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $392,283.50.

On Monday, September 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 1,486 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,008.28.

On Friday, September 13th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 7,501 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $245,507.73.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 21,769 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $679,192.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 23,053 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $696,661.66.

On Thursday, September 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 20,014 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $624,636.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.24 per share, with a total value of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $330,096.00.

Appian Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Appian by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 196,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at $1,708,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Appian by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after acquiring an additional 392,190 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,179,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

