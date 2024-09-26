Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,697. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after buying an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,451,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

