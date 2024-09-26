Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the August 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,505 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 282,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 896,186 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 617,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,612,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

