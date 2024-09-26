Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.06. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $63.84 and a 52 week high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

