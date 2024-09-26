AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

