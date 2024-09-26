Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,724,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH stock opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $179.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.38.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.95.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

