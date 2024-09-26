Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,303 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 659,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,244,000 after buying an additional 183,153 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.24 and its 200-day moving average is $336.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

