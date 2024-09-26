Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $371.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.89 and its 200-day moving average is $349.19. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.13 and a 1-year high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.64.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

