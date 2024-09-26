AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 327,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 841,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.59.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

