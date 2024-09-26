Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,038 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Shares of EPD opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

