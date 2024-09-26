Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after acquiring an additional 149,074 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Saia by 15.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $450.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.76 and its 200-day moving average is $458.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.07.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

