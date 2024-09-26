Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 417 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $833,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 36.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wingstop by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.53.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING opened at $422.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

