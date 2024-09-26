Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,013 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

