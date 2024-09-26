Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 75.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

