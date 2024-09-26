MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 37.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 848,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,543,000 after purchasing an additional 229,657 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 21.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $2,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.