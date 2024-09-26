Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 45,976 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,976 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $185,913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,591,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,562,000 after purchasing an additional 723,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 337.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 922,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 711,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Kroger by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,194,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 668,440 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 86.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 590,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $444,056 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.