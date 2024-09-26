Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 47.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

