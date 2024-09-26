Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 797 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $135.92 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

