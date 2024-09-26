Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.6%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $712.12 and last traded at $709.70. Approximately 634,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,718,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $665.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.