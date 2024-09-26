Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.70. 5,204,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 16,218,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 803,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 296,135 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

