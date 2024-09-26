WhiteCoin Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and $247,344.48 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00105106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011117 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000080 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

