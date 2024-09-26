Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.14. 993,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,490,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,283. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

