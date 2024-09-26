Jupiter One Day Volume Hits $129.09 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $129.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00263611 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.88549021 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 515 active market(s) with $97,049,865.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.