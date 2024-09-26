Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 1,668,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,941,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.