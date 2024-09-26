Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Now Covered by CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DNN. Roth Capital raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.70. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,327,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,590,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592,121 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 85,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

