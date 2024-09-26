Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $338.51 and last traded at $340.93. 596,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,196,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $29,065,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,489,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.