Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $480.17 and last traded at $480.91. 7,100,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,035,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.04.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
