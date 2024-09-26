Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $480.17 and last traded at $480.91. 7,100,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,035,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.04.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.22.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

