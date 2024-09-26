CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 2.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $285.46 and last traded at $287.08. 1,329,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,354,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.14.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.61 and its 200-day moving average is $311.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 540.52, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,962 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

