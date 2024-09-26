CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Down 1.4%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.11 and last traded at $126.48. 456,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,817,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,943 shares of company stock valued at $38,872,086 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

