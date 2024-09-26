PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0.3%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $170.36 and last traded at $171.55. Approximately 1,097,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,448,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

The firm has a market cap of $232.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,231,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

