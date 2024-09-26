AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $82.60 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.