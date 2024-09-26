Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 61,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.3 %

CYBR stock opened at $283.73 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $152.03 and a twelve month high of $293.31. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.64 and its 200-day moving average is $258.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.