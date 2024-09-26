AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

