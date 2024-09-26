AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSI stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $795.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

