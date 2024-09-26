Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,489 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 209.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 775.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,000 after acquiring an additional 465,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $35.18.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,915.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,812 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,786 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

