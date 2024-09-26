Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ON were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONON. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in ON by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,975,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 66.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 88,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on ON in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

