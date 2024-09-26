Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after acquiring an additional 107,245 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,265,000 after buying an additional 187,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after acquiring an additional 280,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 89,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.81.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

