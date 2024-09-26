AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $629.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.