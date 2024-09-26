SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $424,325.51 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $879.99 million and $424,325.51 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,344.46 or 1.00084502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00062372 BTC.

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.71862282 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $410,840.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

