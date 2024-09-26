Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.38 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $9.29 or 0.00014456 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.38 billion and approximately $102.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00044317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,461,128 coins and its circulating supply is 471,357,001 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

