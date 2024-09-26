NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $473,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 172,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Argus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $121.68 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,952 shares of company stock worth $4,016,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

