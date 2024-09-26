AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $173.13 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.72.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.