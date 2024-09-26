AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $219.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.93.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

