FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,008 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 3.8% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 180,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS FJUL opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $705.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.