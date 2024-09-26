AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

