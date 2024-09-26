AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after buying an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,636,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $214.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.36.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.