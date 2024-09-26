Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.