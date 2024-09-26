AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,987 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.83.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

